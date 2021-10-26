A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with human trafficking in Oakville

Halton Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Burlington in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Oakville. The police also believe there may be additional victims. laid multiple charges on him and Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) pressed the following charges on the suspect arrested on Oct. 25, 2021:

Trafficking in Persons

Adult Procuring

Sexual Assault

Extortion

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police urge residents with any information related to the investigation to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

HRPS encourages victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses to contact the police and other support services in our region:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at [email protected]

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) at 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre at 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Kid's Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services at 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

THRIVE Counselling at 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

People can also report suspected trafficking to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

According to HRPS, the following signs are indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Being secretive about their activities;

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having new items (clothing, jewellery etc.) outside their financial means.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.