25 young women explored fire services careers

The goal was to encourage females to explore the endless opportunities that fire services can offer.

“As we all experience the same challenges for underrepresented communities, we decided to collaborate with our neighbours and try to make amazing experiences whether it’s for these young female potential firefighters or fire service careers,” said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

“Let’s start to engage and understand that there are fire services for all inclusion aspects out there.”

During the two-day training, participants learned about fire dispatch, search and rescue, firefighter survival, medical, as well as fire prevention and education. They also participated in competitions and panel discussions with Fire Chiefs from the region.

Sara Arsenault, who attended the training for the second time, shared that she’d wanted to become a teacher. However, after a career day in high school, she started considering fire services.

“I went to the firefighter section and felt like this is something I can do. There are not a lot of females in a career of firefighting, so if I became a firefighter, I would be a role model to younger girls who feel like they want to do it but are not sure if they are capable of it,” said Arsenault and emphasized how difficult the job actually is.

“You think firefighters just spray a fire down. It can’t be that hard, right? But you don’t see what they actually do. For example, when they do search and rescue in a house, they try to feel things that are around them. When in tight spaces, they have to figure out how to maneuver carrying so much heavy gear.”

Another participant Abby Wieck discovered how vital teamwork is in fire services.

“It’s like a toolbox. You have your set of skills, and others have their own. Maybe you don’t have enough body strength, but other people do. So you come together and really execute what needs to be done. Everyone works together, and different things come together. You get something great in result”, Wieck said.

Even though most attendees were interested in becoming a firefighter, they also discovered plenty of other industry opportunities.

“Although we think about firefighters specifically, there’s a lot of people behind the scenes and all different areas of fire education, fire prevention that work hard as well. And I feel they should be more recognized,” said Mysha Khan from Oakville.

“I never considered being a firefighter, but thought it’s really cool that the camp offers the opportunity to women specifically because whenever you think of fire services, you think about a white male firefighter, so I think it’s great that they are extending it and try to get more females as generations go on.”

The Canadian national average for female firefighters is approximately 3-4%. In Oakville, the number reaches 12%, which, as per Fire Chief Boissonneault, is still nowhere compared to where they aim to be.

Fire Chief Janny Pape, Municipality of North Perth, who shared her experience during the training, confessed that she wouldn't want any other job and encouraged women to explore opportunities in the fire services.

“We have a lot to offer. We often live with our hearts, and it’s important in the work that we do. In my world, there’s no difference between the physical abilities of males and females because they are trained to the same standard and able to do the same things. We are all equal,” said Chief Pape.

“I can’t imagine my life without fire service. It’s not just an occupation; it’s a way of life. We work incredibly long hours without sleep. Our families are used to us leaving suddenly and for an undetermined amount of time. But helping others and being in service to others is the greatest reward you can ever have.”