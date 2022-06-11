27-year-old Oakville woman missing

Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a missing woman from Oakville.

Cassidy Feeney (age 27) of Oakville was last in contact with her family on Sunday, May 8, 2022. It is believed that she may be in the Halton or Hamilton areas, as she is known to frequent in these regions.

Cassidy is described as 5'4", 110lbs with a slim build. She has long dyed red hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing. Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.