$3.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Oakville

× Expand OLG Media

A 72-year-old retiree from Oakville has won the LOTTO 6/49 jackpot from last month. His total winnings are valued at just over $3.8 million, including a multimillion prize and a bonus worth an extra $5.

OLG says that Oakville resident John Sirman, the winner, got his "6/49 feeling" by winning two prizes with his ticket from the June 15, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw:

The LOTTO 6/49 top prize worth $3,841,273

The ENCORE lotto selection on the same ticket, worth an additional $5

That Sirman's total winnings to an incredible $3,841,278!

The father of two says this is definitely his biggest win: "My winning numbers were a combination of my wife and children’s birthdates," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. But he wasn't the only one surprised by the win.

"My wife was surprised too!" he added while claiming the prize. He smiled and said he too was very surprised to discover his big win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Piggy Mart on Lakeshore Road in Oakville. Sirman says he plans to share his winnings with his children.

LOTTO 6/49 says that last year they made over 50 millionaires in Ontario, and players in Ontario have won over $13.7 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,421 jackpot wins and 420 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. Their draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays each week.

OLG books in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. They "strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure."

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.