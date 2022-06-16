$3.8 million lotto ticket sold in Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced today, June 16, 2022, that a winning lottery ticket worth $3.8 million was drawn yesterday, Wednesday, June 15. The winning ticket was sold in Oakville.

The drawing was for Lotto 6/49, with the draw split two ways, according to OLG. "One winning jackpot ticket, worth $3,841,273, was sold in Oakville," they say. The other winning jackpot ticket was sold in Quebec.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

OLG also says those with tickets "can check your tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on your mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

In addition to the above prizes, a $100,000 ENCORE ticket was sold in Toronto.

OLG "strongly encourages those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure."

Full details about yesterday's lottery drawing, checking lottery tickets and prize claiming in Ontario is available on the OLG website.