30-year-old man arrested after allegedly filming 13-year-old in an Oakville Cineplex Cinemas men's washroom

On March 23, a 13-year-old boy attended the Cineplex Cinemas at 2081 Winston Park Drive in Oakville. While using the bathroom at the theatre, the boy observed a male suspect filming him over the top of the bathroom stall.

Halton Regional Police Service

The incident was reported to Halton Police.

HRPS' internet child exploitation unit initiated an investigation, which revealed the suspect as Rober Russell, a 30-year-old from Brampton. He was arrested on April 1 and charged with voyeurism.

Upon further investigation, looking at the period from October 2021 to March 2023, the accused had attended approximately thirty locations across the Greater Toronto Area and one in Montreal (sporting events, movie theatres, public pools, etc.), where he entered men's public washrooms and allegedly recorded males.

The victims appeared to range from approximately three years old to adulthood.

As a result, Russell was re-arrested on August 3 and was charged with additional offences of voyeurism and making and possessing child pornography.

Russell has once again been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there are additional and unidentified victims about Russell and are asking anyone with information or who he has victimized to contact D/Cst Verreault of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8986.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

We can't keep Oakville News free for those who can't afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation