30-year-old man reported missing

Halton police is looking for a 30-year-old man who has gone missing.

Gregory Mendelin of Oakville was last seen in London, Ontario on Sunday, Oct. 1 at around 5:00 pm.

He is a 6’1 white male with a large build, weighing 270 lbs. He has short red/orange hair with a beard and blue eyes. Gregory is wearing a blue hat, white t-shirt and black jeans.

HRPS Gregory Mendelin

If you have information about Gregory or his possible location, please call 9-1-1 or dial the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information including resources, ways to assist and how to report a missing person can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.