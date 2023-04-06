33-year-old Oakville man faces sexual assault charges

× Expand Niu Niu on Unsplash Investigation by Police

As a result of a sexual assault investigation in Oakville, Halton Police's child abuse and sexual assault unit announced it has arrested and charged a suspect on Thursday, April 6.

The adult female victim allegedly met the accused via a dating app. The accused also allegedly contacted her through social media. The sexual assault was reported as taking place at the suspect's home.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Gurpreet Sandhu, a 33-year-old from Oakville, was charged with one count of sexual assault and held pending a bail hearing which took place on April 6 in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

What is sexual assault according to the law?

Sexual assault occurs when another person is touched without their consent, and the touching is of a sexual nature or the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no time limit when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, a victim can still report the incident to the police, who will investigate.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Additional information can be found in our Sexual Assault Information Guide.

A valuable resource for information is also available on the Survivors Voices website.