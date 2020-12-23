34 year-old Oakville resident missing: Police request assistance

HRPS Andrew Wong

Halton Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 34 year-old male Oakville resident.

On Tuesday December 22 at approximately 5pm, Andrew Wong left his residence in the are of the QEW and Dorval Drive. He was on foot. It is believed he was going shopping. The Halton Regional Police Service wish to locate him and verify that he is safe.

Andrew Wong is described as:

male

Asian

5’7

medium build

black short cropped hair

clean shaven

He was wearing grey sweatpants and a blue balaclava. He may also be wearing a unknown colour “TEAM CANADA” winter jacket.

Additionally, he has been described as slower to respond with speech difficulty.

No health concerns reported.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Area where he was last seen: