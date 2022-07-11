35 speeding related charges in Oakville over the Canada Day long weekend

× Expand HRPS Oakville Speeding

Ontario Provincial Police members (OPP) laid over 2500 traffic-related charges, in the Central Region, between June 25 and July 3, 2022. It was part of a special campaign to curb deaths and injuries over the Canada Day long weekend.

Although safety equipment was the main focus, Halton Police officers laid several other charges related to dangerous driving - 36 of those were in Oakville.

35 charges were for speeding and one for distracted driving.

Here’s the breakdown:

Speeding 1-15 kph over: 20

Speeding – Community Safety Zone 1-15 kph over: 6

Speeding 30-49 kph over: 5

Speeding 16-29 kph over: 4

Driving a motor vehicle on a highway while holding or operating a handheld communication (or other prohibited) device: 1

× Expand Ontario.ca Speeding fines

If you are convicted of speeding, you may receive demerit points in addition to fines.

3 points for going over the speed limit by 16 to 29 kilometres per hour

4 points for going over the speed limit by 30 to 49 kilometres per hour

6 points for going over the speed limit by 50 kilometres per hour or more

If you see someone speeding and wish to report it, you can submit a Road Watch report.

If someone's driving appears to be immediately dangerous to those in the area, Halton Police urges you to call 9-1-1.