The 2024 Courage Polar Bear Dip breaks fundraising and attendance records

Every year, hundreds of people circle Jan. 1 on their calendars and pack their swimsuits to participate in the Courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville. This year had a record-breaking turnout of over 850 people, raising over $100,000 for World Vision Canada.

Brothers Todd and Trent Courage began this tradition on Jan. 1, 1985, when their mother Gaye Courage tried to get them off the couch and sent the boys out into the cold lake on a dare. Ten years later, the boys would take this tradition to a new level by partnering with World Vision as a way to provide clean water in developing countries.

Gaye Courage spent time in Rwanda and saw firsthand the toll that a lack of clean water takes on people. "When I went I could see two different areas," Gaye said. "One area where they had muddy dirty water and people were dying, and then where we had brought water, the Boreholes, and people were chanting 'no more diseases,' they were grateful for life."

World Vision has since been a partner of the Courage family for 25 years, raising almost $2.3 million for clean water projects with another $100,000 from this year's event. CEO and President of World Vision Canada Michael Messenger who is also an Oakville resident commented on what it’s like to host this event locally saying, "I absolutely love it, it’s the largest charitable dip of its kind across the country and to know that it’s right here in my own home town and a part of the organization that I love, it’s just that much more meaningful."

Messenger, who has participated in the dip over 20 times, shared his mentality when jumping into the freezing water saying "It never gets easy, I hate it, but I love it at the same time."

"But that momentary challenge is nothing compared to the impact that a lack of clean water has on children and families," Messenger continued.

Todd Courage’s oldest daughter Jenna Courage commented on what the polar bear dip means to her saying, "It means family, it means community, it’s an exciting fun way to welcome the new year with hundreds of other crazy people that are willing to run into the water with you."

Jenna says that the organization goes by the slogan "Water for Water." "You’re running into the water to bring clean water to areas of the world that need it," Jenna said.

The event featured live music, costume contests, and three massive waves of people celebrating their New Year by running into the freezing water. Seeing the event so packed, we had to ask those participating "What gets you motivated?" and the response was a refreshing sense of community pride.

"It’s helping other people and it’s something to do on New Year’s Day that’s actually invigorating," said Jim, an event goer who came with nine family members participating in the dip.

Winners of the costume contest and local non-profit Bearded Villains shared their mindset going into the event. "If we can just get silly one time a year and do it for a good cause, raise some money, help some people, create some awareness, then we like to think that we’re adding our grain of sand to that," said Dan Cummins.