$4,300 bottle of Cognac stolen from Old Oakville LCBO

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 4:45 PM, two male suspects entered the LCBO store located at 321 Cornwall Road in Oakville, Ontario. They are suspects in the theft of a bottle of Louis Xiii Cognac (Remy Martin) valued at $4,300.00.

Descriptions of suspects

Suspect #1: Male, White, 6'2, 190lbs, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, blue-coloured Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap and grey running shoes. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.

Suspect #2: Male, White, 5'5, 170lbs, black hair, glasses, wearing a loose long sleeve black coloured top, black Capri pants, black cap and grey track shoes. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.

If you have any information on this case, please email the HRPS or call 905-825-4777. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at Halton Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).