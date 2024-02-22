4 big decisions set to shape Oakville’s future

× Expand M Painchaud Town hall Entrance

Big policy decisions that will shape the community and how residents live and travel will be on the agenda of town council over the next few months.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s ahead.

1. Are we there yet?

If you plan to leave your house over the next decade, you probably should pay attention to the town’s ongoing update of its transportation master plan.

The plan will shape how Oakville’s transportation network – roads, bike lanes, walkways and transit – are built in the coming decades.

It’s being reviewed “with an emphasis on inspiring a more walkable, cyclable and transit-friendly community.”

The vison is to move toward a “multi-modal complete streets approach” and away from an “auto-centric approach.”

That means fewer lanes for car traffic and more space for sidewalks, bike lanes and transit.

The vision will be incorporated into an infrastructure plan and strategy to be unveiled in the coming months.

Learn more here or by visiting the pop-up information event on the third floor of the central library branch (120 Navy Street) on Feb. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Have your say by completing the town’s online survey by Feb. 29.

Can your neighbour build a fourplex?

On March 4, councillors will consider finalizing changes to Oakville’s planning rules that will allow up to four dwelling units to be built on every residential property across the town.

Read more here: Should town accept more density in exchange for $36 million?

Last month, council voted 11-4 in favour of the increased density, in exchange for a possible $36 million in federal government housing grants.

Councillors Cathy Duddeck, Ray Chisholm, Allan Elgar and Nav Nanda opposed the change.

And while it’s hard to imagine a decision reversal will take place, Elgar is pushing for homeowners to share their concerns in advance of the vote on the actual official plan and zoning bylaw amendments.

“I voted against the Jan. 22 motion as I believe putting four dwelling units on an existing single unit property could have permanent negative repercussions on many residents of our town,” Elgar wrote in a recent email to residents.

His concerns are outlined in an article headlined Stable Neighbourhoods Could Be Compromised.

3. Midtown: High-rise development around Oakville GO station

Over the next four months, council will finalize plans for what Ward 3 councillors are describing as “the biggest development project the town will ever undertake.”

If the vision of condo towers as tall as 59-storeys surrounding the GO station either thrills you or chills you, it’s not too late to get involved.

Read more here: Should tall towers dominate Midtown’s future?

Details that shape the height, density, parkland, schools, streets and transit are still being thrashed out.

Learn more through the town’s official website, and at midtownoakville.ca, the alternate website established by Ward 3 councillors Janet Haslett-Theall and Dave Gittings.

At a special meeting on Feb. 27, a proposed concept plan for Midtown will be up for discussion.

That concept will eventually be translated into a Midtown Official Plan Amendment (OPA), that will govern development of the area.

A final version of the OPA is expected to be considered by council by June 2024.

4. Stormwater tax coming down the pipes

April showers may bring May flowers. They might also bring details on a new stormwater tax to be levied against Oakville residents and businesses.

Thanks to aging infrastructure, ongoing growth and climate change, the town’s storm sewer pipes, culverts and waterways are expected to need a $640 million investment over the next 30 years.

To keep up and catch up, the town will need to spend $21.3 million every year.

They’ll be looking to you to contribute that cash, with town staff due to report back this spring with a recommended fee structure and implementation plan.

Read more here: Town short millions for stormwater management infrastructure