42 luxury cars stolen over four weeks in Oakville

Amidst the rising concern of residents regarding the spree of luxury car thefts in the past few weeks, Halton police urge the community to take preventative steps and stay alert. The police continue to investigate these electronic thefts and confirm the recent spike. In the recent past, most high-end car thefts were reported in Oakville's Iroquois Ridge North and Glenorchy communities.

The residents reported 42 car thefts in the last four weeks. Though the thieves targeted most vehicles overnight, they stole some cars recently in broad daylight. Some councillors have offered help to organize community safety meetings, to highlight the shared responsibility and raise awareness,

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested three males last week in connection with these thefts, targeting specific makes and models of luxury cars with keyless entry and push-start technology in Oakville. According to HRPS, a total of 124 vehicles were stolen in our town since January 2021. Of all these crimes, 66 thefts relied on relay or reprogramming technology. These thefts usually happen in less than a minute and target Lexus vehicles, Toyota models, Land Rover Range Rover and Ford pickup trucks.

How does a relay theft work?

"Relay device" is a technology that thieves use to find a key fob signal inside a house. In such cases, the thieves do not break in into the residence to find the signal. Once detected, the signal is amplified and relayed so that the thieves can unlock, start and steal the vehicle. As a result, even though the victims possess their key fob, their cars get stolen.

How does a reprogramming theft work?

In this kind of operation, the thieves first enter the vehicle mechanically, using a tool. Then, they override the vehicle's onboard diagnostic system and reprogram a blank key fob to start and steal the car.

"The Halton Regional Police Service takes these types of thefts very seriously. We can assure the community that investigative measures are currently being utilized in efforts to identify the person(s) responsible and to prevent further thefts from occurring," Constable Steve Elms stated. The police urge the community to be aware of this trend of electronic thefts and take preventative measures.

Halton police advise all to:

Park the vehicle in a locked and secured garage

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker

Install a steering wheel lock device

Combine the above measures with an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Place vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag when not in use

Lock the vehicle at all times

Equip the vehicle with an alarm

Install home security cameras that capture the exterior of one's residence, including the driveway

For additional tips, including an educational video, one can visit HRPS Vehicle Prevention Tips.

The police requests residents to call 911 if they witness a crime in progress or call 905-825-4777 if they see suspicious vehicles or persons in the neighbourhood.

Witnesses can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. One can contact Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.