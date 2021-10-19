50-year-old Oakville man missing is found safe

Halton Regional Police Service announced on Oct. 19 at 8:03 AM, that they had located the missing Oakville man, who was reported missing on Oct. 18. He is safe. Police request that the image used in their press release, please be removed from all social media.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Oakville man. The 50-year-old man was last seen on foot at approximately 5:45 pm on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in the area of Weighton Drive and Wade Street in Oakville. (see map below)

The missing man is described as:

Male, white

5’10” tall, 140-160 lbs with a slim build

Grey/Brown short hair with a bald spot, beard

Wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and dark blue shoes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing man is asked to call the on-duty 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.