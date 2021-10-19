50-year-old Oakville man missing

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Oakville man. 50-year-old Scott Bergman was last seen on foot at approximately 5:45 pm on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in the area of Weighton Drive and Wade Street in Oakville. (see map below)

Mr. Bergman is described as:

Male, white

5’10” tall, 140-160 lbs with a slim build

Grey/Brown short hair with a bald spot, beard

Wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and dark blue shoes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Bergman is asked to call the on-duty 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.