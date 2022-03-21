53 tow trucks towed

× Expand Unsplash Towed

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has completed its annual “Towbruary” Tow Enforcement Campaign, and the results were staggering.

Throughout February, the HRPS Traffic Services Unit and our District Response Units conducted several tow truck inspection blitzes across Halton. Halton Police also carried out a joint inspection blitz with Hamilton Police Service on the border of the two jurisdictions. These enforcement activities resulted in the following:

103 inspections were conducted,

56 tow trucks were placed Out of Service (54 percent Out of Service rate), and

155 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

The top three reasons for failed inspections were load security, lighting issues and weight issues. To ensure the safety of all road users, drivers and operators of commercial vehicles are required to ensure their vehicles and loads are inspected and safe before they are operated on any road.

The HRPS would like to remind motorists that if they are in a collision, they should not give their vehicle to just anyone. Know your rights. Know your tow. As the registered owner and/or driver of a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle collision, you:

have the right to have your vehicle towed by the towing company of your choice; and

have the right to have your vehicle towed to the location of your choice.

HRPS officers respond to collisions when the involved vehicle(s) require a tow truck. Motorists can use a tow of their choice or have an officer request a tow from an authorized rotational list.

For more information, motorists can visit our Vehicle Towing and Seizure webpage.