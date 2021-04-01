55 plus can book COVID-19 vaccinations at participating pharmacies

Oakville residents who are 55+ may receive a call from the primary care provider to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. It is unlikely that Oakville pharmacies will be participating, but are expected to be participating by the end of April. This is occurring as the province steadily increases its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the addition of over 350 additional pharmacies, and primary care settings. All of these locations will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over, with some locations to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Regions with high COVID-19 rates were prioritized.

"Ontario's capacity to get needles in arms continues to grow by the day," said Premier Doug Ford. "Thanks to the determination and commitment of members of Team Ontario we are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other provinces combined. We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we receive a steady and reliable supply from the federal government."

Earlier this month, Ontario began offering the vaccine to individuals aged 60 and over at pharmacies and primary care settings. With today's expansion bringing the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to nearly 700 locations, it is expected that this number could reach approximately 1,500 by the end of April.

The province also continues to work with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations in primary care settings and community locations, such as physician offices, in collaboration with public health units. This initiative is expanding from locations in six public health unit regions to offering the vaccine in every region across the province covering all 34 public health units.

Vaccinations with the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine at primary care settings will expand according to available supply. Appointments are NOT being taken by request. Do not call your primary care providers to book an appointment – as of April 3, participating primary care providers in select areas will be reaching out to eligible Ontarians aged 55 or older.

Additional pharmacies and primary care settings will continue to join and increase access points for vaccine across the province.