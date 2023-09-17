Driver caught going 60 km/h over the speed limit

× Expand Halton police The speed of the vehicle: 122 km/h

A Constable from Halton police's (HRPS) District Response Unit managed to get a stunt driver off the streets today.

This driver was caught travelling at 122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Stunt driving and speeding charged were laid, and the individual will have to show up in court.

As per the Ontario MOMS ACT (Moving Ontarians More Safely Act), the vehicle was immediately impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.

Here are some reasons for a stunt driving charge:

Driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing

Intentionally cutting off another vehicle

Deliberately driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian, or fixed object

The HRPS relies on the public to notify them of dangerous drivers. Road safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe a traffic concern, you can file a road watch report as long as you have a Licence Plate Number for the vehicle in question, and no contact was made between you and the other driver.

Here are a few examples of incidents that you could file a Road Watch Report for: