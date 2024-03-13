64-year-old man faces 20 charges in child sexual assault cases from the 1990s

× Expand Ben Brown

A 64-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation spanning three decades. The accused is facing 20 sexual assault charges related to incidents involving children from 1992 - 1995.

As a result of a multijurisdictional investigation, Peel Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, and Waterloo Regional Police have charged a British Columbia man in connection with a series of incidents dating back to 1992.

Known as Project Woodland, this investigation aimed to address occurrences of sexual assaults on children spanning from 1992 - 1995 across the regions covered by the involved police services.

The suspect, Richard Neil, 64, was taken into custody on March 3.

Neil is now facing 20 criminal charges, including the following alleged offences:

Kidnapping

Uttering Death Threats

Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Administering Noxious Thing with Intent

Forcible Confinement

Neil was held for a bail hearing.

According to Halton Police, "There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police, Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.