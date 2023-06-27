Province refuses to help 69-year-old Oakville man with amputated leg

× Expand Ben Brown

Thomas Mohr, a construction carpenter of 52 years and former CEO of a large corporation in Oakville, has now lived out of his pick-up truck in an Oakville parking lot for nearly seven months.

Mohr had an accident at his future retirement home in Bancroft, a few hours outside the Town of Oakville, when he slipped and hurt his left foot. What started as a minor injury eventually became septic, requiring medical attention resulting in Mohr's leg being amputated.

While already in shock from facing that new reality, Mohr exited the hospital only to find out that his home in Bancroft was being seized to "settle a family debt," as Mohr put it. As an executor of his father's will, Mohr was responsible for his father's debt after his passing. His injury interrupted that process, and his future retirement home was taken for good.

Now broken, unable to return to work, and without a place to call home, Mohr has been trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare for the last 215 days.

Despite all these challenges, Thomas Mohr is hopeful for a better future and knows this is not how his story ends. "I wasn't put on this planet to sit in a truck; I've given a lot and still have more contribution to give," Mohr said.

"It's a thing, and things can be managed… I've overcome a lot of things in my life, and this is just another one." Most things feel like they can never happen to you until they do…

Thanks to Mohr's reputation, and the relationships he's built over the years of serving the community as a local business owner, he's received support from shops in the RIO plaza as well as community members, who are helping him take care of basic necessities.

People like Thomas Mohr should be able to call on organizations like Every Canadian Counts (ECC) or Council of Canadians With Disabilities (CCD) and get access to the timely support and resources they need.

On Thursday, June 22, Mohr was picked up by Halton Housing Help and told he was being brought to a hotel.

"I was apprehensive at first, but I thought I'd see it through," Mohr said.

It would only be hours before Thomas Mohr would find himself calling a taxi service to bring him back to his truck - which, luckily, was still parked.

According to Mohr, Halton Housing Help had dropped him off at a hotel in Burlington with no food or water and nobody to assist him, check him in, or pick up his needed prescription. Additionally, he was told that his truck would be towed away, so on top of everything else, he had no method of transportation and no plan for his future living conditions after those four days in a hotel.

According to Mohr, the region's handling of this situation felt like they were "taking out the trash."

Halton Region commented on Mohr's situation by saying that when they were made aware, they "responded immediately and offered the individual a wide range of supports and services." Due to privacy regulations, this was all they could provide as a comment on the matter. The region encourages anyone needing assistance or who wishes to refer someone in need to call 311 or email halton@housinghelpcentre.ca.

Thomas Mohr is an example of the adage, "Life is what you make of it." He's refusing to let circumstances dictate his outlook and determination. Despite his overwhelming challenges, Mohr remains resolute in his belief that he has the power to shape his own life.

His family and loved ones have kickstarted a GoFundMe to get Mohr out of this situation.

In times like this, Canadians should be reminded of how important it is to advocate for policy changes that prioritize the well-being and dignity of all citizens, particularly those who face unexpected hardships. Mohr's experience emphasizes the necessity of comprehensive social safety nets, accessible healthcare, and support programs that address the unique circumstances of individuals in need.