Traffic stop leads to $6.5K in fines for Oakville man

A routine traffic stop by a Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer who was under the impression that a driver was holding, and using, a phone led to several unexpected charges. The officer found out that the 33-year-old driver was driving with a suspended license and without insurance. He was charged as such.

The stop took place in March of 2020 on Speers Road.

The driver has now been convicted of those charges. Hefty fines were revealed in court; HRPS Constable Marc Taraso said the man received "a $500 fine for the cellphone offence, a $1,000 fine for driving while under suspension, and $5,000 for operating a motor vehicle with no insurance." He will also have to pay for court costs and a victims of crime surcharge.

All in all, the fines add up to $6,500.