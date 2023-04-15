Plumbing tools worth $7,000 stolen

× Expand Openstreetmap 440 Speers Road

On Wednesday, Apr. 5, at around 3:15 p.m. in the afternoon, two individuals broke into Emco on 440 Speers Road in Oakville.

Emco was established over a century ago in 1906, and is "one of the oldest members of the construction market in Canada."

They smashed the front glass door of the construction supply store to enter.

Once inside, they stole $7,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and fled.

The two suspects wore dark clothing while committing the theft; there is no further description of either of them.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).