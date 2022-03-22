85-year-old Oakville woman sexually assaulted, suspect charged

× Expand HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly female in Oakville.

The 85-year-old woman initially met the accused seven years ago when she hired him to complete some maintenance at her home.

The accused befriended her, eventually convincing her to give him access to her finances. Two properties were sold, and a vehicle was purchased for the accused. In early 2022, the victim was left in financial ruin and evicted from her retirement home.

At that point, police were contacted and began an investigation.

The victim was also sexually assaulted on two occasions.

On March 19, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton home and arrested and charged a 58-year-old man from Brampton with the following:

Sexual assault (2 counts)

Utter Death Threats

Fraud over $5000

The accused was released from custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone who may have further information about this investigation is asked to 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau – Vulnerable Persons Seniors Liaison Investigator, Detective Constable Gillian Clarke at 905-825-4777 ext. 2221.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

All persons charged with any crime are considered innocent unless convicted of the crime by a court of law in Ontario.

At times, Halton Regional Police will release the accused's name on their website.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation regarding reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.