Rain holds off for this year's Art in the Park

× Expand Avery Fry

Yesterday on Monday, August 7, artists and visitors from near and far braved the gloomy weather conditions to attend this year's Art In the Park at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

This year's admission numbers were down compared to the previous years (presumably due to the risk of rain throughout the day). While Oakville News was unable to obtain a final admission number, organizers said there were easily "over 1,500 attendees" to this year's show.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the cooler weather at the waterfront to view over 180 talented artists with various and unique art styles. Ceramic, watercolour, oil on canvas, fine jewelry, glass, and wildlife photography were just a handful of the art mediums on display and for sale by the artists.

The event gives people the ability to meet and talk to the artists behind the canvas or camera and see the works of art up close. Some visitors left with works of art in their hands, while others took in the sights and enjoyed the variety of art to its fullest.

The Oakville Art Society created Art in the Park in 1985 to promote local artists and artisans and since then has grown into Oakville’s premiere art event.

See some pictures below from yesterday's show - and thanks to everyone who came to visit Oakville News' booth. We loved getting to meet hundreds of our readers and meet you in person!

× 1 of 3 Expand Avery Fry × 2 of 3 Expand Avery Fry × 3 of 3 Expand Avery Fry Prev Next

We can't keep Oakville News free for those who can't afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation