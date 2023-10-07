Results are in from Halton police's Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Blitz

× 1 of 5 Expand HRPS × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand HRPS Prev Next

Halton Police (HRPS) has revealed the results of the 22nd Annual Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Enforcement Blitz.

It took place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton.

Around 40 to 50 officers from police services across southern Ontario were in attendance. They were deployed across Halton Region and looked for commercial vehicles that appeared to be deficient in mechanical fitness or displayed a safety or load concern.

These vehicles were then stopped and escorted to the inspection site at Mohawk.

Cargo and the corresponding administrative paperwork required to be carried by the drivers were inspected. Light commercial vehicles such as small panel trucks, cube vans and pick-up trucks with trailers were also inspected.

HRPS An officer inspects a truck.

This annual initiative is “an integral part of Halton's traffic enforcement strategy.”

Officers inspected 475 commercial motor vehicles and 149 of them were taken out of service (31% failure rate). 290 charges were laid and 3 sets of licence plates were seized from unsafe vehicles. 97 Mandatory Alcohol Screenings were also conducted.

According to Sergeant William Clayton from HRPS’ Traffic Services Unit, the Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Blitz - in its 22nd year - is the largest of its kind in Ontario.

"Road safety remains a top priority in Halton region. Enforcement campaigns such as this one are essential to ensuring our roads remain as safe as possible. Mechanical fitness, load security and weight compliance continue to be an issue we are seeing.”

“These trucks require a commitment to maintenance and diligence in daily inspections by the operators. I give credit to those in the industry who recognize the importance of making it a priority. Operators who choose to neglect their duties will be held accountable. Safe trucks and safe drivers lead to safe roads.”