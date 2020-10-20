Citizen tip leads to an arrest in West Oakville

​On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of Winston Road and Scott Avenue in Oakville, Ontario.

Police arrived on scene and located a male seated in the driver's seat of the vehicle in question. The vehicle and licence plates were determined to be stolen from outside of Halton Region. Further investigation determined the male was also responsible for a break and enter on Monday, October 19, 2020, in that same area of West Oakville.

20 year old man from East York was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (2 counts)

Possession of Break in Instruments

Fail to Comply with Release Order (5 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)

Break and Enter with Intent

Trespass by Night

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Strauch of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2255.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca​

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.