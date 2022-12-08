Police make arrests after a violent altercation at Garth Webb S.S.

Thomas Desormeaux Garth Webb Secondary School

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a stabbing incident at Garth Webb Secondary School in the Westmount neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 4:00 pm, the HRPS responded to Garth Webb for a violent altercation between youths in the school foyer. Police arrived on the scene and located three 15-year-old victims.

As a result of the altercation, two of the victims appeared to be stabbed, while a third victim had a bloodied nose. All three victims were transported to the hospital with severe injuries and released.

The school was locked down as officers investigated and cleared the school. Four suspects were identified as being involved in the altercation. No other schools were placed into lockdown.

A 15-year-old male from Oakville was located at the school and placed under arrest. He has been charged with the following:

Assault

He was released on an undertaking.

A 17-year-old male from Oakville was arrested shortly after the incident in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line in the neighbourhood of Glen Abbey in Oakville. He was put through Youth Diversion for the charge of Assault.

A 15-year-old male from Oakville was located at approximately 12:30 am on Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line. He was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Cause Bodily Harm (2 counts)

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Release Order

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

A 19-year-old male from Oakville has been identified, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the offences of:

Assault with a Weapon (2 counts)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm (2 counts)

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please submit your tips to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.