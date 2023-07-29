Jeff Knoll appointed as a director of the Canadian Association of Police Governance

Jeff Knoll

Jeff Knoll, Chair of the Halton Police Board and Ward 5 Councillor, has been named as a director to the Canadian Association of Police Governance (CAPG).

Apart from owning and running film.ca Cinemas, Knoll has been actively involved in Oakville politics for over 20 years.

According to the CAPG, it is the only national organization dedicated to excellence in police governance in Canada.

The CAPG strives to improve the effectiveness of civilian bodies that govern local police services, and now represents 80% of municipal police service oversight bodies throughout Canada.

"Legitimate police powers are derived from the consent of the public. As a result, it is incumbent upon the members of the CAPG to safeguard the public trust by acting ethically."

Some of the duties that Knoll will be partly responsible for are:

determining adequate personnel levels

budgeting for the needs of the police service

monitoring the budget

reviewing the performance of the service

hiring the Chief of Police

evaluating the Chief of Police

labour relations

discipline

policy development

We can't keep Oakville News free for those who can't afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation