Oakville to offer several National Day for Truth and Reconciliation activities this September

Photo: Unsplash

The town of Oakville is offering a number of ways to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the community throughout the month of September this year.

Over the next few weeks, residents are "invited to participate in activities to learn more about the rich and diverse culture of Indigenous people and reflect on the generational impact, trauma and oppression endured by Indigenous peoples in Canada as a result of the residential school system."

Most events and activities are taking place over the next three weeks, leading up to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30. Full listings are lower in this story.

Oakville, as we know it today, is rich in the history and modern traditions of many First Nations and the Métis. From the lands of the Anishinabe to the Attawandaron, the Haudenosaunee, and the Métis, these lands surrounding the Great Lakes are steeped in Indigenous history.

Staff for the town says, "We acknowledge and thank the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation for being stewards of this territory."

Various organizations, including town facilities, Oakville Public library (OPL), the Oakville Museum and more. Event and activity highlights for September 2022 include:

In addition to activities being offered by the town, the “Every Child Matters” orange flag will be flown at Town Hall during the week of September 26 and lowered to half-mast on September 30. Town Hall and the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts will also be lit orange during the week of September 26.

For more activities and information about the town of Oakville’s Truth and Reconciliation efforts, visit the Indigenous Culture and Community webpage here.