Oakville Trafalgar High School receives multiple bomb and death threats

Oakville Trafalgar High School (OTHS) was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

The lockdown has since been lifted. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is still investigating, and there remains a heavy police presence in and around the school.

OTHS has been in the limelight due to controversy regarding a teacher's dress code, which was specifically mentioned in the threats - sent over email. It was titled, "We placed several bombs all over your school." The email, a little over 200 words, includes demands to fire the teacher at the centre of the controversy, and death threats against school officials - specifically two. The town of Oakville was also threatened - "we will destroy the entire city."

The threats were made with the supposed goal of protecting children.

This is the second bomb threat OTHS has received in less than two months.

It's been reported that the email was sent to 10 recipients, three of whom were journalists.