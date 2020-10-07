Oakville Sailor missing on Lake Ontario

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is conducting a search on Lake Ontario for a missing Oakville, Ontario resident.

Eric Quimby is believed to have left his slip at the Oakville Club in Oakville Harbour, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at approximately 10:40 am for a short sail west towards Stoney Creek. Quimby is a skilled sailor with more than 30 years' experience and makes this trip often.

Eric Quimby

Police were contacted yesterday evening when Quimby did not return. Quimby is believed to be the only person on board the boat. The boat is equipped with a motor.

Quimby is 65 years old and described white, 5'10'', 220lbs with a medium build, short blonde hair, and blue eyes (see attached photo).

He was wearing a white t shirt, dark sweater and red shorts. He is believed to have additional clothing including sweaters and wind breakers on the vessel.

The vessel is described as a 30 foot sailboat with a red and white hull.

​Police are currently working directly with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton. The coordinated search is ongoing at this time and involves vessels from Halton, Peel, Toronto, and the Coast Guard. Aircraft from Trenton are also involved in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eric Quimby or if they believe they have seen his boat are asked to contact police immediately.