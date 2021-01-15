Residents ordered to shelter in place in South-West Oakville

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Halton Regional Police responded to a call about possible shots fired shortly before 1:20 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 in Oakville, Ontario close to Appleby College.

At 1:49 PM the Halton Regional Police Service tweeted that residents were to shelter in place in the area of Lakeshore Road West between Birch Hill Lane and Fourth Line.

Just shortly after that tweet Appleby College was in a hold and secure. All students and staff were to remain inside their facilities, and until notified otherwise.

The heavy police presence is combing the area with frontline officers, tactical unit, and K9 Unit.

At 2:28 PM, Police tweeted that incident has been contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West, and it involves at least two individuals who were barricaded in the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Halton Regional Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

As more information is released - this post will be updated.