Local support poured in for CUPE strike

× Expand Amrita

As Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) education workers gathered at picket lines outside politicians’ offices in Oakville on a foggy and cold morning, several residents, including parents and teachers, rallied in solidarity. As the day progressed, protest scenes turned out livelier with locals cheering on, drivers honking, restaurants offering food and students participating.

“Why doesn’t the government pay them well if they are so important for the schools? It’s scary to see rights taken away,” Mary Bradley – a senior resident of Oakville and a former teacher- said, referring to the recent legislation banning the strike. She stepped up to support hundreds of education workers picketing outside the office of Stephen Crawford, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), Oakville.

Amrita Donation received from locals

Oakville News also spoke to a single mom and an educational assistant, who picketed with her 11 and 9-year-old kids with special needs since 7.30 am outside the MPP’s office on Rebecca Street. “As a mom to children with higher needs, I understand fully how important the role of support workers is,” she remarked. The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) schools were closed today due to the strike, and she “couldn’t afford a babysitter” to watch her children because of today’s wage loss.

The scene was equally busy outside the office of Effie J. Triantafilopoulos, MPP (Oakville North—Burlington) on Old Bronte Road. Protestors picketing there in two shifts from 7.30 am to 4 pm were visibly overwhelmed by the local support received.

“We have had school board trustees, teachers, parents and children visiting us since the morning and donating food, drinks and cash to continue the picket. We are grateful,” said Susy Viena-Azevedo, CUPE local 5200’s President representing HCDSB.

Tria Café & Bakery on Old Bronte Road served free coffee and sandwiches to the protestors, allowing them to use their washroom throughout the picketing.

“We are just supporting them as fellow humans. They have been standing on the road since dawn,” the bakery’s spokesperson said.

“I have four children attending schools here, and how can I not support these people- who are struggling to feed their families or pay a bill? Our education system will not survive without them,” a local mom shared. As she spoke, her children enthusiastically waved the signs with the protestors.

Locals and truckers driving past the protestors were seen honking to cheer for CUPE education workers.

Many other parents chose to write emails to the local MPPs, concerned about the legislation and demanding fair pay for CUPE members.

Some residents who could not step out because of medical needs or lack of transportation shared on social media that they chose to wear purple to support the strike.