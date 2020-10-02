Police search for suspected retail thief

× Expand HRPS

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 4:15pm a male suspect attended a retail store near the area of Dundas Street and Hyde Park Gate in Oakville, Ontario.

The male entered the store, selected a seasonal item, and then exited the store without paying. When approached by a staff member the suspect uttered a threat to harm them. The suspect fled the scene on his bicycle.

The suspect was described as male, white, 20-30 years, thin build, with tattoos on his left hand and wrist. He was wearing a black Ralph Lauren zip up sweater with yellow logo and hood up, Canucks hockey jersey underneath, blue surgical mask, black backwards ball cap, black skinny jeans, and grey and white high top shoes (suspect photo attached).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Samantha Coysh of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2245.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca​