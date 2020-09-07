Traffic stop results in weapons & theft charges

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

On the 7th of September 2020 at approximately 3:30PM, Officers from the Halton Regional Police Service 2 Division District Response Team investigated a motorcycle which had been observed driving on Dundas Street in Oakville, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation the officers determined that the licence plate that was attached to the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Toronto. Officers further located a large hunting style knife and an expandable baton concealed on the motorcycle.

As a result 46 year old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and Possession of property obtained by crime; as well as numerous offences under the Highway Traffic Act, and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused has been released from custody on an Undertaking to appear in criminal court at a later date.

The investigation into the Motorcycle continues, and the Officers are attempting to determine it the motorcycle was recently stolen and not yet reported as such, or taken without consent of the owner; however the motorcycle has been sold without having been re-registered with the MTO.

Officers are appealing for the owner of the motorcycle to contact Constable Taraso to assist with the investigation.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

