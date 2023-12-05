A Christmas RockStory takes festive celebrations to new heights!

× Expand A Christmas Rock Story

Whether you're a fan of rock music, craving daring performances, or looking for a unique and enchanting experience, A Christmas RockStory will have every member of your family captivated by the excitement and wonder of the season!

Immerse yourselves in the thrilling and heartwarming narrative of Max, a larger-than-life rock star unexpectedly thrust into a Christmas show.

Initially hesitant about embracing the festive season, Max's journey of obstacles and friendship unfolds as he discovers the true magic of Christmas through music, vibrant colours, and the undeniable Spirit of Christmas.

With many of the acts featured on America's Got Talent, A Christmas RockStory features an award-winning cast of acrobats, daredevils, circus acts, comedic actors and singers – you won’t want to miss the electrifying motorcycle show inside a giant steel ornament!

× Expand Rock Story

Don’t miss a unique and thrilling experience the whole family can enjoy, with tickets starting at just $35 before discounts.

For a limited time only, Oakville News readers can claim 25% off tickets* by using the "unlock code" OAK25 when selecting your seats using the link below.

GET 25% OFF TICKETS ONLINE HERE

A Christmas RockStory: A Holiday Circus Spectacular

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, ON

Taking place at Paramount Fine Foods Centre (formerly Hershey Centre) in Mississauga on December 16th, this venue is a convenient drive within the Greater Toronto Area and offers ample free parking on-site.

*OAK25 code valid on new orders, for 25% off select price levels, until Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.