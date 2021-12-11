Abandoned, suspicious item at Oakville plaza a dud

Halton Regional Police Service

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a call reporting a suspicious item at the rear of the retail plaza at 2431 Trafalgar Road, located at the southeast corner of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East in Oakville.

Patrons and staff were initially evacuated from two stores within the plaza and all entrances to the plaza parking lot were closed to traffic.

Officers with our Explosives Disposal Unit attended the scene and as the investigation continued, Trafalgar Rd. was closed in both directions between Postridge Drive and Dundas Street East. Additional area businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

At 10:08 p.m., the Explosives Disposal Unit deemed the scene clear and secure. No physical injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

The HRPS would like to thank both Oakville Fire and Halton Region Paramedic Services for their support and assistance. Additionally, we extend our thanks to area businesses for their patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure public safety.

More information about this incident is available online from the HRPS website.