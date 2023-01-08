Thieves gain access to storage unit by smashing through drywall of adjacent unit

× Expand Open Street Maps Access Storage, at 1195 North Service Rd E, near OTMH

At around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, an Access Storage unit at 1195 North Service Road East, near Ford Assembly Plant, was broken into.

Inside, there was about nine thousand dollars worth of cell phone accessories (ie. cases, etc) and eyewear.

The thieves responsible gained access to the unit by smashing through the drywall of an adjacent vacant unit.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) doesn’t have a description of the suspects.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.