Additional financial support for young learners

The Ontario government is again providing additional financial relief for families facing new education-related expenses in the COVID-19 era with support totalling $380 million.

Starting today, parents or guardians residing in Ontario can complete a simple online application through the Support for Learners web page. Applications will remain open until January 15, 2021.

The new Support for Learners program will provide direct one-time payments to help offset additional learning costs, whether their children attend school in person, online or a mix of both.

Funds can assist with additional education expenses during COVID-19, such as workbooks, school supplies, technology and developmental resources. The funding also assists with additional childcare costs, whether the child is in child care or at home.

"During this very difficult period, our parents have been the unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19, whether it's screening their child before school or assisting them with remote learning," said Premier Ford. "Parents have been there for us..."

Parents or guardians residing in Ontario can complete one application per child to receive a one-time payment of:

· $200 for each child aged 0 to 12; or

· $250 if their child or youth is aged 0 to 21 with special needs