Advance voting in Oakville details announced

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 6 Oakville Town Hall

An official notice from the town of Oakville is advising residents of the available days in October to cast their advance ballots for next month's municipal election.

Advance voting in Oakville will run at multiple locations on the following dates:

from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday the 9th

from Tuesday, October 11 to Friday the 15th

Oakville Town Hall, at 1225 Trafalgar Road, is the only location that will be open on all dates. A total of eight locations will be open for at least one or more of the eight advance voting days:

Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre, 1565 Old Lakeshore Road

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Boulevard

River Oaks Community Centre, 2400 Sixth Line

Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line

Queen Elizabeth Park Community Centre, 2302 Bridge Road

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds Street

Sheridan College, 1430 Trafalgar Road

The full list of locations and hours are available on the town's Where do I Vote webpage. All advance polling locations are open on assigned days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some locations open until 6 or 8 p.m.

Town staff say that "Voter notices for the October 24, 2022 municipal election are making their way to the mailboxes of eligible voters this week. The voter notice includes dates, locations, and identification requirements to help plan your vote."

Special advice was also offered by Vicki Tytaneck, Oakville's Town Clerk and Returning Officer for the 2022 Municipal Election.

"October is a busy month, with many in our community celebrating Thanksgiving, Diwali, other observances and events," said Tytaneck earlier this week. "Those who are not available on Voting Day - October 24, are encouraged to vote early at any of the eight voting locations during nine days of advance voting."

Being on the voters’ list helps save time at the voting location. Eligible voters who do not receive their voter notice, are still able to vote by taking a piece of identification showing name and eligible address to the advance polls. If the voter's details are not on the voters’ list, they can request online to be added.

In order to be eligible for voting in Oakville's municipal election, you must meet all of the below criteria:

be a Canadian citizen

be at least 18 years of age

be an Oakville resident, property owner or tenant or their spouse

not be prohibited from voting by law

Voters can assign another eligible voter to vote on their behalf by filling out the online proxy form here. The assigned proxy voter can then attend in person to complete the registration at Oakville Town Hall.

Individuals with medical or restricted mobility conditions can request to vote at home. To register for this service, email elections@oakville.ca or call 905-815-6015 before October 14, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sheridan College is the town’s newest advance voting location and is part of Oakville’s adopt-a-poll initiative. Sheridan College students, after completing the mandatory training provided by the town, will be staffing this polling station on October 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This location is open to all eligible voters in Oakville, including students, faculty and other Oakville residents.

More useful resources

View the registered candidates list and ward map on elections.oakville.ca

The Voter Guide is available on elections.oakville.ca including translations in French and the top five languages of Oakville.

is available on elections.oakville.ca including translations in French and the top five languages of Oakville. For election information in another language, call 905-845-6601 for over-the-phone interpretation available in more than 240 languages.

All information for voters is available on the Elections Oakville website here.