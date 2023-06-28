Air quality in Oakville reaches highest risk level: June 28

× Expand Air Quality Statement

Environment Canada is reporting that the air quality index (AQHI) in Oakville today, Wed. June 28, 2023, is currently at an 11 out of 10, or a "Very High Risk" - the highest possible risk rating.

"Very high levels of air pollution are expected to continue into tonight due to smoke from forest fires," according to Environment Canada's latest weather report. "Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality."

At risk populations are being advised to avoid all strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population is advised to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Environment Canada say conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday or Friday, but the AQHI will remain high for at least another 48 hours.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

More details and the latest AQHI ratings can be found online here: www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

You can visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Environment Canada is advising residents to please continue to monitor alerts and issued forecasts. Oakville News will continue posting local updates as they are made available.