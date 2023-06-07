Air quality risk continues into Thursday June 7

× Expand Government of Canada

If you walked outside this morning, you weren't alone if you wondering if there was a wood fire burning close by.

Irritated eyes, increased mucus in the nose or throat, coughing, and difficulty breathing, especially during exercise, may be a result of poor air quality.

Some people may be unaware that they have lung or heart disease. Consult your doctor if you have any: chest pain or tightness, sweating, difficulty breathing without exertion, consistent cough or shortness of breath, fluttering in the chest or feeling lightheaded.

The particulates that make up wood smoke have been in the air for a few days. However, if you suffer from any form of breathing impairment, it is strongly suggested that you remain indoors, and if outdoors, you keep your exertion to a minimum.

Local schools have taken the unusual step of keeping children indoors as a result of the air quality advisory.

According to the Government of Canada's Air Quality monitoring program, today's highest risk occurs during the day, reaching a reading of 7 (high-risk). Over the evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 7, the risk level drops to 6 (moderate-risk). However, by tomorrow afternoon, the risk jumps to 9 (high-risk), getting dangerously close to very-high risk.

Recommendations

High Risk: 7-10

The at-risk population should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

The general population should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

People at risk

Some people are at a higher risk of health problems when exposed to air pollution:

seniors

pregnant people

infants and young children

people who work outdoors

people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise

people with an existing illness or chronic health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, mental illness and lung or heart conditions.

Follow in real-time Oakville's Air Quality Index posted by the Government of Canada.