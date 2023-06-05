Air quality statement for Oakville - June 5 & 6

× Expand Air Quality Statement

As a result of forest fires, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Monday,, June 5, which is expected to last into Tuesday.

Environment Canada states, "Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility. High levels of air pollution are expected due to smoke from forest fires. Smoke plumes from local forest fires and forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality.

"Poor air quality with moderate to high-risk AQHI values may persist through the day today and possibly into Tuesday for some areas. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.

"Wildfire smoke can harm everyone's health, even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

"You may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with diabetes, cardiovascular or lung disease, and asthma are especially at risk."

Recommended action

If you are experiencing symptoms, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities. If your home isn't air-conditioned, stay inside, preferably in a cool, well-ventilated space such as a community centre, public library, or shopping mall. Opening windows may let in polluted air.

Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home, and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

