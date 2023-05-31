Air quality statement for Oakville

× Expand Air Quality Statement

Just as we are about to get the first few days of hot weather, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for today, May 31.

Since the weather forecast for Thursday and Friday are similar, air quality will likely remain poor for the next few days.

Environment Canada states, "Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing pollutants concentrations today in the above regions. Moderate-risk AQHI values are expected throughout the day, with the potential of short-term, high-risk AQHI values in the afternoon and early this evening."

You may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with diabetes, cardiovascular or lung disease, and asthma are especially at risk.

Recommended action

If you are experiencing symptoms, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities. If your home isn't air-conditioned, stay inside, preferably in a cool, well-ventilated space such as a community centre, public library, or shopping mall. Opening windows may let in polluted air.

Oakville Air Quality Index - click to find out the current state of Oakville's air quality.

× Expand Halton Region Halton Region Air Quality Health Index

