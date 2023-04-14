Air quality warning issued for Oakville

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

Are you short of breath, coughing or suffering from an irritated throat or headache? You might want to slow down, as the air quality has steadily diminished due to the rising temperatures.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for today, April 14. The hot and sunny weather we've all been enjoying the last few days may cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon in Oakville and surrounding areas.

Moderate-risk Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values are possible throughout this afternoon, with a potential of short-term, high-risk AQHI values for a couple of hours.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts to know when to take extra care.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on reducing your health risk and your contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.