Alison Gohel: nominated Liberal provincial candidate

Oakville's Liberal provincial riding association nominated Alison Gohel, a first-generation Canadian and a manager with a multinational professional services firm, as their Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate for the next Ontario election.

Her challenger was Sean O'Meara, the current town and regional councillor for Ward 1. Councillor O'Meara was elected to Oakville's town council in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018.

Alison won by 3 votes out of 900.

“Alison’s decades of community service have shown that she cares about improving the lives of Ontarians and understands that politics is about the people you represent,” said OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. “Alison will be an exceptional representative for Oakville and I’m excited to have her on our team as we get ready for the next provincial election.”

Gohel holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Laws, and has completed her Master of Laws degree in France, where she met her husband, Pierre-Yves, while working for an international law firm in Paris. Almost a decade ago, Gohel and her husband chose Oakville, Ontario as their home. They knew it was the perfect place to fully immerse themselves, to build a life, and to raise their family.

“I look forward to working hard for the people of Oakville to help build a community where everyone is given a better chance to succeed,” said Gohel.

Currently, the Oakville riding is represented by Progressive Conservative Party member Stephen Crawford who beat long-time incumbent and Minister of Labour Kevin Flynn in 2018.

The next provincial election is expected to occur in 2022.