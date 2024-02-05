Allan Street closes for even more construction

× Expand Canva

A large section of a main road through downtown Oakville will be closed for the rest of the week to accommodate construction.

Allan Street will once again close for an entire week to accommodate construction. Allan Street already had one weeklong closure just last month for a similar (but unrelated) project, and will now close again.

Allan Street, which stretches from Cornwall Road in south Oakville to the lakefront, will have a section closed off for a new sewer installation from now until at least the end of this Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

"Allan Street will close between Sheddon Avenue and Palmer Avenue from February 5 to 8, 2024, for the installation of a sanitary main to service Wallace Park," according to a town construction notice.

The road section at Sheddon Avenue will now be fully closed to traffic for the next four days.

The detour route will be Palmer Avenue, Douglas Avenue and Sheddon Avenue. Local access will be maintained.

