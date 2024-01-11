Allan Street to close this week for construction

× Expand Canva

A large section of a main road through downtown Oakville will be closed for the rest of the week to accommodate construction.

Allan Street, which stretches from Cornwall Road in south Oakville to the lakefront, will have a section closed off for a new sewer installation from now until next Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

"There will be a temporary road closure on Allan Street between Sumner Avenue and Church Street," according to a town construction notice.

Work began this past Monday, Jan. 8, though the road section at Sumner Avenue will now be fully closed to traffic for the next five days.

The detour route will be along Sumner Avenue, Reynolds Street and Church Street. Local access will be maintained and driveways will remain open.

The sanitary sewer installation at specifically at 135 Allan Street.