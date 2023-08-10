After an alleged public assault, Toronto man charged with human trafficking

HRPS Bolton

On August 7, officers responded to an assault between a male suspect and a female victim in a public space in Oakville, Ontario. Before the police arrived on the scene, the male suspect fled.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the male suspect was also responsible for the sexual trafficking of the female victim, during which the suspect also allegedly assaulted the victim several times.

The Halton Regional Police Service – human trafficking unit charged Jahmane Bolton, a 38-year-old man from Toronto, on Thursday, August 10.

Bolton was charged with human trafficking, benefitting from human trafficking and sexual services, assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to Bolton, and he also goes by the following aliases:

Froth / Frost

Juggernaut CEO

Anyone with information or if Bolton has victimized you, please contact Halton Regional Police Service's human trafficking unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

